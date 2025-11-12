Joey, the Cypriot banking app for children and teens by Bank of Cyprus could land you a special trip ahead of Christmas!

By using Joey, you’ll automatically be entered into a draw for the chance to travel with your child to Tbilisi, Georgia, to attend the Junior Eurovision 2025 Grand Final live on December 13, 2025.

Bank of Cyprus, proud sponsor of the Cypriot delegation, is giving away two travel packages (one for an adult and one for a child per package).

Each package includes:

✈ Return air tickets

🚌 Airport transfers

🏨 Hotel accommodation

🎟 Tickets to the Junior Eurovision

You could enjoy a magical evening in Tbilisi, simply by registering on the Joey App by November 25, 2025. The offer also applies to existing members.

The draw for the packages will take place on November 27, 2025, and you could be among the lucky winners to experience this unforgettable event.

Representing Cyprus at Junior Eurovision are Rafaella Panteli and Christos Georgiou with the song “Away”.

Learn more about Joey here.