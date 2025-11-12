An 80-year-old man from Drymos died after being crushed by his tractor at midday on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the victim, identified as Michalis Nikolaou, had gone to his orchard with his tractor in the morning and was later found dead by a relative who went looking for him after he failed to return home.

He was discovered next to a rural road, trapped beneath his tractor in a ravine about three metres deep.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, while an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.