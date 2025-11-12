Gender equality is everyone’s business, Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou said at Tuesday’s journalism awards ceremony held at the presidential palace.

The event, part of Cyprus’s national gender equality strategy, honoured Maroula Violari Iacovidou, the island’s first professional female journalist, in recognition of her pioneering role in advancing women’s presence in the media.

Christodoulou highlighted Violari’s coverage of Cyprus’s proclamation of independence 65 years ago, as well as her lifelong dedication to ethical journalism.

“With her work and presence, she paved the way for future generations of women in the media, proving that journalism can combine militancy with sensitivity, and truth with respect for people,” the commissioner said.

Emphasising the need for socially responsible and gender-sensitive journalism committed to equality and human rights, Christodoulou described the awards as both a practical and symbolic initiative — “a targeted political intervention that recognises the power of the media as agents of change and progress.”

Among those recognised were former Cyprus Mail reporter Andria Kades, who won first prize for her report on forced sterilisation; Cyprus Mail journalist Johanna Pauls, awarded second prize for her feature on Cyprus’ female farmers; and Ioanna Christodoulou and Marios Orthodoxos, who received third prize for their ANT1 piece on gender equality.