This year we’ll be kicking off the most festive of seasons by switching on the twinkling lights of Limassol Marina’s much anticipated 12m high Christmas tree at the Marina Square on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Starting with Christmas activities and festivities from 4pm onwards, the Marina will burst into sparkling light against the dazzling backdrop of the sea, celebrating the beginning of the season.

A wonderful event for family and friends, the magical Christmas lighting ceremony will mark the launch of this year’s spectacular “Christmas on the Sea” that includes a packed programme of fun and exciting activities and shows.

An interactive arts and crafts workshop for children will be organised by Let’s Party, while Diamantidou School of Music will bring festive cheer with a live repertoire of Christmas tunes. Adding to the jolly spirit will be a music performance by Christina Averkiou Band, featuring Christina Averkiou, Spyros Aristeidou, Christos Yerolatsitis, Andreas Rodosthenous, and Andreas Stefanou, performing live from 6.30-8.30pm, and an incredible dance performance by The Ballet House by Marina Paraskeva.

Visitors can also show their philanthropic support of the Funraising Charity Foundation by indulging in some Christmas shopping at an amazing selection of stalls with festive themed products and other goodies available for purchase. Santa Claus will make an appearance from 6-8pm to see in the holiday season and to deliver the season’s joy as well as presents to all the children.

The Christmas lighting ceremony at Limassol Marina will see Mayor of Limassol, Yiannis Armeftis, attend, who will usher in the official beginning of Christmas on the sea by switching on the lights. The entire event will be broadcast live by Kanali 6 from 4-6pm.

Schedule:

4pm

Christmas market in support of Funraising Charity Foundation

Arts and crafts workshop for children by Let’s Party

Live link with Kanali 6

5pm

Christmas carols by Diamantidou School if Music

5.45pm

Switching on the lights

Christmas songs

Dance performance by The Ballet House by Marina Paraskeva

Live music by Christina Averkiou Band

Festive activities and shows

Santa Claus and gifts for the children

For more information, please call: +357 25 020 020 or visit: Limassol Marina’s website, Facebook page or Instagram account.