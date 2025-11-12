The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, a project of MHV-Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, is preparing for its opening within the next few weeks. As preparations heighten, The Landmark Nicosia is announcing its exciting partnership with the prominent Artion Gallery brand, delivering a new showcase boutique within the hotel and adding a touch of artistic flair to the capital’s new “landmark”.

Artion is a well-established, international Gallery, with a wide array of venues across Europe and Greece, such as Geneva, Venice, Athens, Athenian Riviera, Spetses, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, as well as a well-known gallery on Makarios Avenue in Nicosia. Each Artion Gallery space hosts a dynamic programme of quality exhibitions, often led by important contemporary thinkers and creative curators.

“Our passion for the living history of art, as well as our desire to protect the memory and quality of the Old Masters, in alignment with contemporary trends, result in a dynamic synthesis of the artists we represent,” states Elena Malmidouri Hadjihanna, co-owner of Artion Gallery and respected art connoisseur, when asked to share the philosophy of the brand.

“The synergies of their work create orientations, shape opinions and one could argue contribute to the general evolution of the art world, transforming the commercial spectrum into art historical context.”

This much-promising collaboration between The Landmark Nicosia and Artion Gallery, and the opening of Nicosia’s second Artion Gallery showcase boutique within the premises of the emblematic hotel, serves above all other the top-tier experience of each and every guest. This synergy goes way beyond a business collaboration, as it constitutes the alliance of two meaningful and powerful brands with a shared commitment to elevated and unique guest experiences.

“Working closely with MHV and the team at The Landmark Nicosia, we’re able to marry bold ideas with authentic hospitality, creating an atmosphere that elevates the hotel’s concept while introducing new emotions, immersive detail, and ambience,” notes Hadjihanna, adding that this is a strategic step to the development and evolution of the gallery, which will be connected and accessible to international travellers, business leaders and art collectors, staying at the hotel.

The new and exciting art space will be hosted on the ground floor of the much-anticipated hotel, in an elegant and easily accessible venue, creating a warm artistic micro-world for all to wander through. The new gallery will showcase precious artworks of exceptional artists, considered true visionaries of their time, such as David Gerstein, Hiro Ando, Roman Feral, Costas Tsoclis, Milly Martionou, Danilo Martinis, Caroline Rovithi, Giorgos Polymeros, Caroline De Souza and Lorenzo Quinn.

According to Hadjihanna, today “more people are showing interest in art as an investment or as cultural capital—not just as decoration”, which furtherly strengthens the argument for this exciting new collaboration, as The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, and owner MHV, are committed to offering guests so much more than just a top-notch accommodation experience in the heart of the capital.

The emblematic hotel aims to become a new lifestyle hub for the local community and an immersive home-away-from-home for today’s time-stressed world-traveller; the synergy with an established international gallery brand, such as Artion Galleries, plays a key role in this new, 360-luxury hospitality world.

About The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel

Owned by MHV- Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, this is the first and only hotel in Cyprus to join the prestigious Autograph Collection by Marriott. A five-star city business hotel, it honours the legacy and rich heritage of its iconic building, long associated with historic political events and landmark moments in Cyprus. With 265 rooms and 18 suites, the hotel features three restaurants — including Cyprus’ first Sumosan – indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, salon, gym, tennis and padel courts, a grand ballroom, versatile meeting spaces, a gallery, and luxury boutiques. Adjacent to the hotel are the imposing The Landmark Nicosia Towers and a lush 10,000-sq.m park.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture:

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation, and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC