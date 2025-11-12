Trippers Bar, Limassol

Is it cheating if you visit a restaurant knowing you’ll like it before you have even tried a morsel of its food? Perhaps. But revisiting a place you’ve had the chance of trying out before allows you to perform one crucial check. Is it consistent? Can you rely on it to deliver time and again? In the case of Trippers Bar, the answer is certainly yes.

Trippers (no local feels the need to add the ‘bar’ when referring to it) is an established name on Limassol’s pub scene, which, in recent years has splintered into three subgroups, primarily revolving around the audiences they most cater to. These being the Greek-speaking crowd, the Russian-speaking crowd, and the generally international one.

I’d say that Trippers falls into the first category, mainly because of its live music nights, which draw a strong local crowd. Of course, Trippers being situated in Ayios Tychonas, in walking distance from several Limassol hotels, also attracts many international guests as well.

On the night of our visit, the pub was still in summer mode; windows and doors were open, allowing a crisp breeze to keep the place nice and fresh. The bar’s numerous TVs were all on, naturally, showing the various football matches on offer that evening. Between the number of people (about half-full) and the quiet evening outside, it made for a very chill ambiance, which is always welcome.

We started with a pint of beer (reasonably priced, although Limassol’s average market rate may sting visitors from other cities in Cyprus) and a platter of appetizers (€9). They include spring rolls, chicken nuggets, chicken strips and onion rings. This is meant for two people (you get two of each item) so be aware that it is not as comprehensive as the larger platters mentioned on the menu, which can be shared among more. All of the items were perfectly fine and it works well as a side for a beer or two.

In terms of mains, we decided to try their pork schnitzel (€13.50) and grilled chicken fillet (€14.50). The schnitzel came with a lemon wedge, fries and a side salad. The fries were generous and the salad was fresh. The schnitzel itself was enjoyable, flavourful and crispy. Was it the best schnitzel I’ve had in my life? Perhaps not, but it was more than acceptable for a pub. Having had other grilled items from the menu before, I’d perhaps go for the pork chop next time, if you’ve settled on having red meat. But the schnitzel would definitely scratch that particular itch if you’re hankering for it.

The grilled chicken was straightforward and again very good. Simple, clean, tasty. It came with toasted pitta bread, tzatziki, a side salad, and mashed potatoes, which they were happy to substitute for the fries the dish originally had. They also added some barbecue sauce on the side upon request with no issues. A very solid option and well-priced.

Having felt quite full by that point, we split a pistachio cake, which we struggled to finish, as it was more than enough for two people. The sponge layers were soft and fluffy, the cream layers were rich, and had a subtle caramel and nutty flavour. A strong recommendation.

All in all, a pleasant experience that ticks several boxes. Good food, reasonable prices, polite and friendly staff, and live sports everywhere you look.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY: Pub food, grilled items

WHERE: Trippers Bar, Ayios Tychonas, Limassol

WHEN: Daily 11am-3am

CONTACT: 25 323170

HOW MUCH: €13-22 for grilled items, €10.50-14.50 for burgers, €8 for dessert