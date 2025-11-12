More than 60 calls were made to the fire brigade on Wednesday as severe weather caused widespread flooding and disruption across the Nicosia district.

Among the incidents reported was a group of students trapped inside a school bus due to rising water levels.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said in a post on X that crews were called to incidents in Strovolos, Engomi, Lakatamia, and old Nicosia.

“Most calls concerned rainwater pumping and culvert openings on public roads, while in one case a school bus was trapped in Lakatamia, on Ayios Meletios street, where students were taken to safety by members of the brigade,” Kettis wrote.

Meanwhile, police announced that Alexandroupoli and Erithros Stavros streets in Nicosia had been closed due to overflowing bridges, urging drivers to avoid the affected areas.

Police also reminded the public to stay informed about weather developments and road conditions through the official police website before travelling by car.