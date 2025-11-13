Celestyal has expanded the shore excursion programme for its upcoming new-for-2025 ‘Iconic Arabia’ itineraries on its second ship to visit the region, Celestyal Discovery.

New tours include experiences in Ras Al Khaimah – as the cruise line makes it maiden visit to the port – and additional options in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

The 1,360-guest Celestyal Discovery will officially launch the line’s new three-, four- and seven-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ cruises from December 12, 2025, sailing roundtrip from her winter homeport in Abu Dhabi.

Ports of call include maiden visits to Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, in addition to Doha, Qatar; Khasab, Oman; Dubai, UAE; and Sir Bani Yas Island. Prices for three nights start from €289pp; four nights from €369pp; and from €599pp for the seven-night itinerary. Fares include all meals, soft drinks, WiFi, port fees and gratuities.

The shore excursion programme has a range of half-day, full-day and two-day options. It also offers ‘Authentic Encounters’, which provide experiences with local people and attractions, and smaller group sizes.

Highlights include:

‘Journey to the Soul of Ras Al Khaimah’: A guided tour through the diverse landscapes of Ras Al Khaimah, starting with a scenic drive through desert dunes, followed by a visit to the royal camel racing stables, an Emirati date farm and a mountain village. Full-day tour from €234pp.

‘Ras Al Khaimah and Suwaidi Pearls Farm, Authentic Encounter’: Starting with a tour of the House of Pearls by Suwaidi Pearls, including a journey on a traditional pearl fishing boat, and visiting Dhayah Fort and Ras Al Khaimah’s Old Town. Full-day tour from €111pp.

‘Dubai from its Eye’: Starting with a scenic drive to Zabeel Palace, the residence of Dubai’s royal family, and visiting the Museum of the Future; Bluewaters Island for a ride on Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel; and Kite Beach. Half-day tour from €71pp.

‘Delicious Dates and Tasty Cakes’: Explore the food and culture in Abu Dhabi, touring the must-see highlights of the city, including the dates market. Half-day tour from €126pp.

‘Yas Waterworld, Yas Island’: A full day at Abu Dhabi’s iconic water park, located on Yas Island. Full-day tour from €138pp.

In April this year, Celestyal signed a three-year agreement with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. The multi-year partnership, agreed at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, promotes Ras Al Khaimah as a key destination among Celestyal’s guests, further establishing the cruise line’s affiliations to the Arabian Gulf region.

“Our new ‘Iconic Arabia’ shore excursions offer what we call a true backstage travel pass to the Arabian Gulf – giving guests insider access to the rich tapestry of culture, history and natural beauty that defines the region,” said Celestyal Chief Commercial Officer Lee Haslett.

“From the futuristic skyline of Dubai to the serene shores of Sir Bani Yas Island and the treasures of Ras Al Khaimah, each experience, led by our incredibly knowledgeable team, connects travellers with the authentic spirit of the destination.”

