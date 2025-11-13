The Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) has officially announced the launch of its search for a new chief executive officer (CEO), marking what it described as the beginning of a “new era” for the organisation.

According to a statement issued by Cyta, the new CEO will play a pivotal role in shaping the organisation’s strategic direction, improving efficiency, and strengthening Cyta’s position as a pillar of technological progress within the Cypriot economy.

The announcement follows the recent departure of Andreas Neocleous, whose resignation took effect on September 12, 2025, leaving the top leadership position vacant.

In its call for applications, Cyta said it was seeking candidates with vision, strategic thinking, and strong leadership skills, capable of inspiring and guiding the organisation into its next chapter of growth and innovation.

“If you believe that leadership means inspiring, guiding, and creating meaningful change, then this is your opportunity,” Cyta stated in its announcement, inviting interested individuals to submit their candidacies.

The statement underscored that the successful candidate would be responsible for steering Cyta through a rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape and ensuring the organisation’s continued contribution to Cyprus’ digital and technological development.

However, the process of filling the CEO position previously drew attention from the Cypriot telecommunications trade union Epoet, which has repeatedly called for a restructuring of Cyta’s governance model.

In a statement released in late September, the union urged the appointment of an executive chairman alongside a reduction in the powers of the CEO, arguing that such a change would help prevent conflicts between the chief executive and the board.

“There must be an executive chairman appointed at Cyta, with a simultaneous reduction of the powers of the chief executive officer,” the union said.

“This will help Cyta move forward and avoid the conflicts that existed in the past between the CEO and the board,” it added.

The union emphasised that the matter should be evaluated immediately and that any decisions regarding the governance structure should not be delayed, noting that Cyta cannot function effectively with prolonged administrative gaps.

Epoet also stated that an executive chairman should not be a political appointment but rather “a professional with proven experience related to Cyta’s activities, capable of managing and directing an organisation of Cyta’s size, which has an annual turnover of close to half a billion euros and employs around 2,100 people.”

It added that the state must clearly define a transparent selection process and ensure that the remuneration package is competitive and tied to measurable performance targets.

At the same time, the union reaffirmed that the CEO position should only be filled after the role of executive chairman is legislated.

“If this is not feasible, the board must safeguard the process as a matter of utmost importance and proceed to fill the position free from political interference or obligations,” the union said.

Epoet also said at the time that the selection process should prioritise meritocracy, warning that if it identifies any attempt to fill the CEO position “using non-meritocratic criteria, it will proceed with a public denunciation”.