The armed wings of Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said on Thursday they would hand over the body of an Israeli hostage at 8 pm local time (6pm GMT).

If the transfer takes place, the bodies of three hostages will still be held in Gaza.

Islamic Jihad, which is allied with Hamas and also seized hostages during the October 7, 2023, attack that precipitated the Gaza war, said the body was recovered in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Under an October ceasefire deal, Hamas released all 20 surviving hostages still held in Gaza in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and wartime detainees held by Israel.

The agreement also provided for the return of the remains of 28 hostages in exchange for the remains of 360 militants.