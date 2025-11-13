The United States and Germany were the top ultimate investing economies in a sample of 13 EU countries in 2024, highlighting the complexity of global finance, according to Eurostat.

For the 13 EU countries that reported inward foreign direct investment (FDI) positions by ultimate investing economy, the total value of foreign investment amounted to €3.89 trillion.

Eurostat noted that tracing the ultimate investor in enterprises has become increasingly important, as the ownership structures have become more complex and often involve intermediate investors such as holding companies or special purpose entities.

The United States was the top ultimate investing economy, accounting for 14 per cent of the total investments value. Germany followed closely in second place with 12 per cent of the total.

The United Kingdom and France tied for third and fourth place, each contributing 9 per cent of the total investment value.

The total inward FDI positions by the immediate investing economy for the same 13 EU countries also amounted to the identical figure of €3.89 trillion.

The report revealed that Luxembourg was the biggest immediate investing economy, holding 17 per cent of the total investments.

Eurostat added that the Netherlands was ranked second with 15 per cent.

Germany and the United Kingdom followed, with both acting as the third and fourth biggest immediate investing economies, each with 10 per cent of the total.