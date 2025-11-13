The met office on Thursday issued a second yellow weather warning in effect from 3 am to 5pm.

It said strong isolated storms with hailstones and strong winds are expected to affect the island during the day.

In the morning, the storms will primarily occur in the western, northern and southern coastal areas of the island and move towards the higher mountains and the eastern parts of the island and inland at noon.

It is expected that rainfall will range between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour.

The weather warning is the second such warning to be issued in Cyprus in the space of two days, with rain on Wednesday causing flash flooding on roads across Nicosia, while wathes of the suburbs of Engomi and Strovolos were left without power.

In the suburb of Lakatamia, meanwhile, children on a school bus found themselves marooned on a flooded road, with the fire brigade having to intervene to safely remove them, while Erithros Stravros street and Alexandroupoli Street in Strovolos, both of which traverse the Pedieos river, were closed by the police.