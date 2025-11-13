At PASCAL International Education, we believe that learning is a lifelong journey where curiosity is cultivated, innovation is celebrated, and every child is empowered to grow, guide, nurture and soar.

As a proud member of Globeducate, we continue to lead educational transformation through pioneering projects that blend academic excellence with real-world relevance.

This year, Globeducate and PASCAL schools are delighted to introduce the HiAI Flowerpot Mission! An inspiring, student-led initiative that brings together technology, creativity and environmental responsibility.

Guided by a spirit of exploration and a commitment to preparing students for a rapidly-evolving world, the HiAI initiative — created within Globeducate and designed and coordinated by Elpidoforos Anastasiou, Head of Innovation and AI at PASCAL — has become a flagship example of forward-thinking education.

In its first year, students captivated audiences worldwide with Ainstein Junior, an AI-powered companion redefining how learners engage with artificial intelligence. In 2024, our focus expanded to global citizenship through the AI Sustainable Cities Project, where students envisioned how technology could build greener, smarter communities for the future.

Now, in 2025/26, the HiAI journey continues to blossom, quite literally, with the HiAI Flowerpot Mission.

The project invites students aged 3–18 from across all Globeducate schools to explore sustainability through the lens of artificial intelligence. Each participating school receives an AI-powered flowerpot robot, a creative learning tool designed to spark curiosity about the environment, while introducing students to practical applications of AI.

Through this engaging platform, students will write essays, produce short videos and share climate-related stories, reflecting on how technology can help protect our planet. The project is not only an exercise in innovation, it is an invitation for young minds to connect science, empathy and storytelling in meaningful ways.

“The Flowerpot Mission represents more than just another step in our HiAI journey,” says Anastasiou.

“By giving students the tools to experiment, create, and observe, we are not only teaching them about AI, but also nurturing empathy, responsibility and a sense of purpose. These are the qualities that will help them grow into the leaders our planet needs.”

Aligned with PASCAL’s educational philosophy, the project fosters curiosity, responsibility and collaboration. Students are encouraged to observe, question and experiment as they learn how AI can support sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Teachers across the Globeducate network receive dedicated training and resources developed by PASCAL’s innovation team, ensuring the project is seamlessly integrated into classroom practice.

This collaborative approach strengthens the bond between schools, teachers and learners, uniting the Globeducate community in a shared mission to use innovation for good. It nurtures both creativity and compassion as students work together on essays, projects, and digital storytelling, developing teamwork, communication and confidence along the way.

By empowering students to innovate and think critically about global challenges, PASCAL helps them rise as future leaders in sustainability, technology and creative problem-solving. As part of Globeducate, they understand that their ideas can reach beyond borders, inspiring peers worldwide to take action for a sustainable future.

The HiAI Flowerpot Mission is more than a project. It is a movement. It symbolises how education can evolve to meet the needs of tomorrow, cultivating not just knowledge, but also empathy, imagination and purpose.

At PASCAL International Education, we remain committed to preparing our learners to grow with knowledge, guide with wisdom, nurture with care and soar with confidence, today and every day.

Discover the HiAI Flowerpot Mission, and see for yourself what makes PASCAL International Education schools so exceptional