Two days full of knowledge, practical ideas, guidance from distinguished experts, entertainment and relaxation transformed the Atlantica Aeneas Resort Hotel in Ayia Napa into a wellness centre 305 participants, as the Sixth Lidl Wellness Camp united science, wellness and health for yet another year, in what has become an institution that speaks the language of action.

Over the weekend, on November 8th and 9th, participants had the opportunity to attend a series of essential lectures, interactive workshops and educational activities, and where techniques that are easily integrated into daily life and clear directions from a total of 17 distinguished professionals, as well as practical tools that transform knowledge into benefit for a better and healthier lifestyle were presented.

Specifically, the rich programme of the Sixth Lidl Wellness Camp included cooking classes with an emphasis on balanced, easy meals for the whole family, talks on physical health, as well as presentations on mental wellbeing and stress management practices, as well as an analytical, understandable “tour” of biomedical research and the role of the Cyprus Biobank in prevention and health.

This was followed by sessions on the importance of quality sleep in daily functionality, while the connection of arts with wellbeing was also presented, namely how music, visual interventions and cultural experiences enhance emotional resilience, all coordinated by the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO.

On the topic of nutrition, clear guidelines were given for a planetary healthy diet and conscious choices for everyone’s shopping cart, while basic public health issues such as vaccinations were demystified. At the same time, main food pollutants and ways to reduce them were presented by the State General Laboratory. The two-day Camp also included a special session dedicated to the longevity and resilience of the human body, from the perspective of biology.

During the two-day event, yoga sessions were also offered, while a customised programme was also run for the youngest attendants who participated in the “Forest School”, which made the experience inclusive and touched every member of the wider community.

The organisation of the Camp annually comes under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO and The Cyprus Dietetic & Nutrition Association, while this year the event was also held under the auspices of the Cyprus Association of Psychologists and the Municipality of Ayia Napa.

At the start of the two-day Lidl Wellness Camp, Vasiliki Adamidou, Director of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability of Lidl Cyprus, emphasised the mission behind the event.

“The Lidl Wellness Camp is not just a conference; it’s an initiative which, over the years has managed to evolve into a vibrant ecosystem of knowledge, inspiration and collaboration,” she noted. “Through this institution, our goal as Lidl Cyprus is to enhance knowledge about wellness, health, nutrition and sustainable living, to encourage personal care and mental and physical balance, creating a dynamic community that learns, evolves and inspires.”

With the completion of the programme, Vasilis Lagogiannis, General Manager of Lidl Cyprus, reaffirmed Lidl Cyprus’ commitment to transform value into duration for people and society, through the company’s daily operations and activities.

For Lidl Cyprus, the Lidl Wellness Camp is an institution that continues to evolve, with a constant commitment to people, quality, consistency and overall wellbeing.

