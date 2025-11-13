Acclaimed Cypriot artist Sofia Patsalides was chosen and featured as an honoured performer at the Creative Women Forum 2025 Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony, held under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Noura bint Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, on November 6, 2025.

Hosted by the Creative Women Forum, the black-tie gala celebrated creativity, innovation and excellence, recognising distinguished women from Saudi Arabia and around the world for their contributions to progress, sustainability and cultural development. The evening brought together global leaders, visionaries and artists for an unforgettable night of art, music and inspiration.

Sofia, renowned for her soulful vocal power and emotional depth, delivered a captivating live performance of iconic songs, as well as her original work. Her invitation to perform at this royal event underscores her emergence as one of the most compelling young artists, representing Cyprus on an international stage of remarkable prestige.

“To be part of such an extraordinary evening, and to be chosen to perform for Her Royal Highness, was a profound honour,” said Sofia. “This experience embodies everything I stand for as an artist: connection, emotion and empowerment. I’m deeply proud to represent Cypriot creativity and share our artistry with the world.”

This royal appearance follows a series of international achievements for Sofia, including over 6.8 million streams for her co-written single “Sweethoneylove” and songwriting credits for major television networks such as ITV’s Love Island and CBS.

With her distinctive blend of artistry and vocal mastery, shaped by her training at prestigious university conservatoires in the UK, and known for her “magical” voice that fuses soul with pop, she defines her place as a powerful international voice in contemporary music.

