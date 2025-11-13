The Tiganokinisis Caravan brought environmental education to the American School in Nicosia on October 10, 2025, as it engaged students in interactive sessions designed to raise awareness about sustainability and the circular economy.

Through hands-on activities and informative discussions, 95 students, aged 11 to 13, learned about environmental challenges, but also discovered practical ways to make a positive impact in their daily lives, including the collection and reuse of used cooking oil (UCO).

The event highlighted the importance of educating younger generations on sustainability and showcased the tangible ways in which the Tiganokinisis Caravan, which is sponsored by Chevron’s business unit in Cyprus, helps contribute to a greener future.

Chevron Cyprus Country Manager, Basil Allam, witnessed the Caravan team in action and commended their commitment to inspiring and educating students toward a more sustainable future.

“It was inspiring to see young students actively engaging and learning how relatively small actions, like recycling used cooking oil, can contribute to a healthier environment,” he noted. “Initiatives like the Tiganokinisis Caravan show how education and community involvement can come together to make a real difference,” he continued.

“This sponsorship aligns with Chevron’s global commitment to supporting projects that promote sustainability and the circular economy in the communities where it operates.”

Tiganokinisis is an educational and environmental programme for the collection of used cooking oil (UCO) and has been successfully implemented in more than 500 schools across Cyprus. Green points in various areas also participate in the scheme.

Through this initiative, a highly-polluting waste product is turned into a potentially valuable resource. The collected UCO is processed into biodiesel, and the funds generated are reinvested in schools to help improve infrastructure, support environmental education and implement sustainability projects that benefit students and their communities.