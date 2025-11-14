Where do you live?

I live in the suburbs of Nicosia with my partner.

What did you have for breakfast?

Toasted multigrain bread with avocado, hummus, and sautéed Pleurotus mushrooms, plus freshly squeezed orange juice

Describe your perfect day

Researching Byzantine art, writing, painting, taking a walk, reading a book and relaxing

Best book ever read?

Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari. It should be taught in schools.

Best childhood memory?

Can’t recall any specific one.

What is always in your fridge?

Vegetables, fruit, plant-based milk.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I ride a motorcycle, but generally I listen to rap and contemporary traditional Greek music

What’s your spirit animal?

A hedgehog. Why? Maybe a psychologist could answer that better than me!

What are you most proud of?

That I stand by my beliefs through my actions.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

A sexual scene near the end of Requiem for a Dream. It shocked me how far a person can go for an addiction. After watching it, I barely spoke and didn’t smile for at least three days.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I’d like to meet the greatest Byzantine painter, Manuel Panselinos, to ask him, first, if that was really his name, and second, what was his opinion about rhythm in Byzantine painting.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I’ve thought about that before, so I could give countless answers, but here are at least three:

Athens in 432 BCE, to witness the completion of the Parthenon frieze’s painting.

The time of Jesus, to learn his real story and what truly happened to his body.

Constantinople in the era of Constantine IX Monomachos (11th c.), to see the City free and in all its splendor.

What is your greatest fear?

Suffering. I’ve been hospitalised many times for various reasons, and I know how unbearable suffering can be. When it’s my time, I’d like to leave with dignity.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t wait until you’re 30 to stop eating the animals you’re supposed to love.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Writing in Greeklish, lacking spiritual depth, being a fake anarchist or a racist, lacking empathy.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Nothing special, I’d probably just spend time with the people I love.

Fikos is a mural artist with city-adorning art in various parts of the world including Cyprus, Greece, France, Thailand and more. Look forward to his upcoming art popping up in old own Nicosia and internationally. Follow him on Instagram: @fikosantonios