Astrobank Public Company Limited will see its bonds delisted from the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) following early redemption, the company and the exchange announced on Friday.

The delisting affects bonds listed on the Bond Market of the Emerging Companies Market, the Cyprus Stock Exchange said.

“Trading of the company’s bonds will be suspended from November 18 until November 20, 2025, inclusive, for purposes of clearing of transactions, if any,” it added.

The bonds being delisted include Senior Preferred Bonds EUR 2027 with a 7.875 per cent interest rate, of which 90 securities with a nominal value of €100,000 each were listed, the announcement said.

It also includes Senior Preferred Bonds USD 2027 with a 9.0 per cent interest rate, of which 45 securities with a nominal value of $100,000 each were listed.

The delisting will take effect on Friday, November 21, 2025, the exchange confirmed.