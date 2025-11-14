AI, health tech, and sustainability headline Cyprus' delegation

The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) is leading a national delegation of 13 startups to Slush 2025 in Helsinki, one of the world’s most influential gatherings for founders and investors.

This marks the fourth consecutive year Cyprus participates with an official mission, underscoring the country’s growing role in Europe’s innovation scene.

“Cyprus is now home to a new generation of visionary founders who are proving that innovation knows no borders,” said Theodoros Loukaidis, Director General of RIF.

“Through the Research and Innovation Foundation’s flagship programmes, we enable Cypriot startups to grow stronger, attract private investment, and scale their ideas globally,” he added.

“Our presence at SLUSH 2025 showcases not only the strength of our innovation ecosystem but also Cyprus’ determination to be part of the world’s next wave of breakthrough technologies,” Loukaidis stated.

Held annually in Helsinki, Slush attracts over 13,000 founders, investors, and executives from more than 100 countries.

The event serves as a launchpad for early-stage startups and a key meeting point for global innovation leaders.

The 13 Cypriot startups selected by RIF represent a cross-section of advanced technologies and industries, from health tech and AI to sustainability and gamification:

Mentormatic delivers an AI-powered mentoring and coaching platform that supports structured programs and one-to-one relationships. It uses psychosocial matching, performance tracking, and in-app communication tools to make mentoring measurable and scalable. The platform is already trusted by international organisations such as SuperCharger Ventures and Impulse4Women.

Sim4Flow is a MedTech startup developing IRIS, an AI-powered platform for managing unruptured intracranial aneurysms. It combines explainable AI, medical imaging, and big data to predict rupture risks and improve treatment decisions.

Movingdoors offers fully furnished and equipped serviced accommodation through a single platform, simplifying relocation and medium-term housing for professionals and companies.

Wedding Aliens is a fast-scaling wedding planning platform active in more than 18 global markets. Its AI engine automates the profiling and listing of wedding venues and vendors, enabling instant search, pricing, and personalised recommendations for couples worldwide.

Appreci is building a digital platform connecting families with trusted service providers. Through AI-based matching, it helps parents find verified educators, caregivers, and enrichment programs. The startup is in early launch with active users and growing partnerships across Cyprus.

Mamatech has created SOULA, an AI therapist tailored for women’s mental health. The digital companion provides support for anxiety, stress, and hormonal changes, helping users build resilience and prevent burnout.

Rinnoco is developing PLATCOM, a machine-learning–driven data compression technology for big data and AI applications. It dynamically selects optimal compression methods for different data types, delivering up to 46 per cent better storage efficiency compared to current systems.

MetaForge Labs is advancing EYE-MOIST, a wearable microfluidic device that provides continuous hydration for patients with Dry Eye Syndrome. The technology replaces conventional eye drops with a smart, app-connected solution for personalised therapy.

Nanomicron, a spin-off of the Cyprus Institute, pioneers nanomaterial synthesis using energy-efficient inductive heating. Its patented process enables precise, contactless thermal control for applications in environmental sensing, catalysis, and energy storage.

S.E. Compass Medical is developing Rhabdos™, an expandable percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD) for patients in cardiogenic shock. The device combines a minimally invasive 10Fr entry, expandable support, and AI-driven smart control for safer, cost-effective cardiac interventions.

Algamol is revolutionising algae production with its A-PBR photobioreactor platform. The modular system is contamination-resistant, space-efficient, and scalable for applications in aquaculture, protein, pigments, and sustainable fuels. The startup now aims to integrate AI for real-time optimisation.

Genions Biolab is creating NESBLY-tech, a cost-effective DNA construction platform that makes recombinant DNA technologies more accessible to smaller research labs and biotech firms, promoting greener industrial processes and faster innovation cycles.

Vycto uses gamification to connect brands with Gen-Z sports fans. The platform turns passive viewers into active participants, helping brands build authentic communities and measurable engagement.

Many of these startups have emerged from RIF’s Pre-Seed, Seed and Disrupt programs, securing early public funding and attracting private investment.

Their participation in Slush gives them the opportunity to meet investors, strategic partners, and global peers, while showcasing Cyprus as a serious player in the European innovation landscape.

The 2025 delegation reflects a clear trend: Cyprus’ innovation ecosystem is maturing fast.

From AI and biotechnology to sustainability and digital platforms, Cypriot founders are now building technologies with global potential and RIF’s ongoing support ensures that momentum keeps growing.