The assets of investment funds in Cyprus recorded a 16 per cent increase in September 2025, compared with the same month in 2024, the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) said on Friday.

The total assets of investment funds reached €7.89 billion in September 2025, up from €6.80 billion in September 2024, marking an increase of over €1 billion, the central bank stated.

Moreover, the CBC reported that the number of investment funds in Cyprus rose to 351 in September 2025, compared with 334 a year earlier.

Of the total €7.89 billion in assets, €860.2 million were in deposits and loans, €613.4 million in debt securities, and €5.85 billion in equities and related securities, the central bank stated.

€390.9 million were held in non-financial assets, including fixed assets, and €179.9 million in other assets, including financial derivatives, it added.

Compared with the previous quarter, the total assets of investment funds increased by 4.1 per cent, rising to €7.89 billion, from the €7.57 billion recorded before, marking an increase of €314.1 million.