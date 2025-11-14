Logicom Public Ltd on Friday announced that the total voting rights held by a major shareholder have increased following recent acquisitions of company shares.

“Total percentage of voting rights incorporated in the shares held directly and indirectly by Iliana Theophanous in the company has increased to 5.003 per cent further to the acquisition of company shares,” the announcement said.

The company received the Major Shareholding Notification Form on November 13, 2025, confirming the updated shareholding.