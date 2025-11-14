A demonstration protesting the possible removal of 2.000 animals from the Paphiakos animal shelter near Paphos took place on Friday morning outside the town’s district court. The protest attracted volunteers and members of the public, who called for the suspension of the planned shutdown.

“To see these animals being removed without a clear plan for their welfare or future is devastating,” said Irene Diamantopoulou, manager of the Paphiakos Shelter, urging authorities to stop the removal.

The animals -including domestic pets, horses, goats, and rabbits – face the risk of losing both their home and essential care, relying on volunteers operating with limited resources, providing food, medical care, and comfort.

“If we could, all of us volunteers would take the animals into our own homes,” Diamantopoulou told the Cyprus Mail.

She said she is currently in communication with environment commissioner Antonia Theodosiou.

The Animal Party also joined the protest, urging the government and judiciary to suspend the decree affecting the shelter.

“Through coordinated efforts, we can find solutions to avoid re-victimising innocent animals that are here because of our own irresponsibility,” Animal Party leader Kyriakos Kyriakou said.

A meeting is scheduled next week between the Ierokipia municipality, Theodosiou, and the Animal Party to seek solutions which will prevent the animals from being left without a place to stay.

Kyriakou added that in back in 2015, the Paphos municipality announced a tender to fund stray animal collection services and made efforts to secure land for the establishment of a new shelter, but said that these initiatives did not materialise.

“The state is responsible for all matters related to the shelter’s operation,” Kyriakou added, appealing to the interior ministry to assist volunteers in securing a new location to house the nearly 2,000 animals.

The shelter has operated on privately owned land near Paphos for nearly 40 years. On Monday, the landowners requested the return of the property to use it for other purposes.

“This issue has been known to the relevant authorities for some time,” Diamantopoulou said, adding that no official solution has yet been proposed.