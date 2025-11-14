Thirty new constables have officially joined the British bases (SBA) police, after completing a two-year probation period marked by rigorous training and assessments, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The officers, 19 Greek Cypriots and 11 Turkish Cypriots recruited in 2023, were formally welcomed during a passing-out parade at the Officers’ Mess in Episkopi on Tuesday, attended by senior SBA officials and representatives of the Cyprus police.

Deputy Divisional Commander at Dhekelia, Marcos Petrou, who oversaw the training, said the ceremony marked the end of a demanding but rewarding journey.

“Our new officers have shown dedication, discipline, and integrity throughout their journey, he said. “As they are now officially confirmed in rank, we congratulate them on this proud achievement and we look forward to their continued contribution in serving our communities with pride, respect and professionalism.”

Among the new recruits was PC Frixos Giannakou from Limassol, who saw the experience as “both a privilege and a challenge, professionally and personally.”

“Equipped with valuable lessons and unique experiences, we are now ready to embark on our policing careers with professionalism and a strong commitment to the safety of our communities,” he said.

39-year-old, PC Virginia Daniela Erkurt from Pergamos village highlighted the academic challenge the training posed.

“We grew gaining knowledge, something which will continue throughout our careers,” she said. “We step forward with a stronger sense of purpose and well equipped to serve our communities with fairness and dedication.”

“It is with great pride and gratitude that I mark the completion of the probationary period, and I am happy to share this during this passing out parade with our families and our police force family,” she added.

SBA police chief Constable, Steve Jupp proudly welcomed the new officers and the guests from Cyprus police.

“It was an honour to welcome Cyprus police chief Themistos Arnaoutis to the passing-out parade, reflecting the strong partnership between our forces,” he said.

“After two years of intensive training, these new officers join the SBA police ready to serve with professionalism, respect, and integrity,” he added. “I’m incredibly proud of their progress and confident they will uphold our shared values in serving our communities.”

Arnaoutis highlighted the close cooperation between the two services, describing the event as “tangible demonstration of the excellent cooperation between the Cyprus police and the British Bases.”

He added that beyond their collaboration on policing matters and ensuring the safety of citizens, the partnership reflects “the commitment of both services to further strengthen the delivery of services to the society of Cyprus.”