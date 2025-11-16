Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s spokesperson said on Sunday that a criminal investigation launched by the Jersey authorities against him in 2022 was baseless and that he had been allowed to introduce “claims of conspiracy” against the government.

In April 2022, the Royal Court of Jersey imposed a formal freezing order on $7 billion worth of assets in trusts which Jersey said were linked to Abramovich and the Attorney General of Jersey said that Abramovich was a suspect in a criminal investigation.

“No charges have been brought against Mr Abramovich in the 3.5 years since the investigation was commenced, and, to our knowledge, in fact no progress has been made on this case,” his spokesperson said.

“Mr Abramovich was allowed earlier this year to introduce claims of Conspiracy against the Government of Jersey,” the spokesperson said.

Jersey did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the statement.

Abramovich’s spokesperson said that the conspiracy claim related to the government of Jersey admitting to having deleted data relating to the case as well as their overall failure to disclose data held on Abramovich.

Abramovich, who also holds Israeli citizenship, was one of the most powerful businessmen who earned fabulous fortunes after the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union. Forbes has put his net worth at $9.2 billion.