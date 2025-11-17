A 45-year-old inmate who became ill at the central prisons on Saturday night has died of a heart attack, a post-mortem confirmed on Monday.

According to findings by a forensic pathologist at the Nicosia general hospital, the inmate suffered a fatal cardiac episode linked to pre-existing health conditions.

According to police, the inmate felt unwell around 8.50pm and was transferred to the hospital with cardiac and pulmonary issues.

Despite medical efforts, he died shortly after arrival. Police investigations are ongoing.

