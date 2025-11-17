CARDET, a leading independent research and development organisation focused on education, innovation, information technology and social justice, and the official National Coordinator of the CONCORD network in Cyprus, is proud to announce its appointment as the National Coordinator for the EU Presidency Project (EUPP). This significant milestone marks a new chapter in Cyprus’ engagement with European civil society and global development efforts.

The EUPP is a European Commission-funded initiative strategically aligned with the Presidency Trio of the Council of the European Union: Poland, Denmark and Cyprus. It is jointly implemented by the national NGO platforms Grupa Zagranica (Poland), Global Focus (Denmark) and CARDET (Cyprus), in close collaboration with CONCORD Europe, the European Confederation of NGOs working on sustainable development and international cooperation.

The project seeks to strengthen civil society’s voice and role in shaping EU policies on development cooperation, with a strong emphasis on policy coherence, solidarity and sustainability. As part of this dynamic consortium, CARDET will coordinate national efforts and civil society engagement in Cyprus in the lead-up to the country’s Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2026.

In this new and vital role, CARDET will:

Facilitate dialogue among stakeholders in Cyprus on EU development priorities

Lead national promoting efforts to ensure coherent and impactful development policies

Support joint initiatives across the Presidency Trio to amplify civil society’s role at the EU level

Contribute to shaping a forward-looking and inclusive agenda for the EU Presidency in 2026

As the EU prepares for future leadership transitions, the involvement of civil society is essential in promoting an open, fair and sustainable Europe in the world. CARDET is committed to ensuring Cyprus contributes meaningfully to this vision by leading national coordination and amplifying local voices in European discourse.

To learn more about the EUPP5, please visit: https://cardet.org/eupp5/

The project “Towards an open, fair and sustainable Europe in the world – EU Presidency Project 2024-2026” is co-funded by the European Union and implemented by Global Focus, Grupa Zagranica, CARDET and CONCORD, the European Confederation of NGOs working on sustainable development and international cooperation. Project Number: 2024 / 459-484. The contents of this publication are the sole responsibility of CARDET and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.