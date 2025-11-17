At 23.9 applicants per 100,000 people, Cyprus recorded the second-highest rate of asylum applications in the European Union in August 2025, Eurostat said on Monday.

Across the EU, most first-time applications were submitted in France (9,735), Italy (9,075), and Spain (8,470), which together accounted for 68 per cent of all applicants.

In Cyprus, 235 first-time applications were received in August, an increase from 190 in July and slightly below June’s 240.

EU-wide, the average stood at 11.4 applicants per 100,000 people. Greece received the highest rate, at 65.2 applicants per 100,000, while Hungary recorded the lowest rate, with only five applicants.

The total number of first-time asylum applicants across the EU reached 51,465. Afghans (5,260), Venezuelans (5,180), and Syrians (2,825) made up the largest applicant groups.

Recent figures published in the annual Asylum and Migration Overview of the European Migration Network (EMN) show that Cyprus’ asylum applications have fallen by 42 per cent, from 11,660 in 2023 to 6,750 in 2024.

The EMN also reported in July that Cyprus has introduced additional measures to expand reception capacity, reduce waiting times and improve the management of facilities for international protection applicants.