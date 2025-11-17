Quality healthcare remains a top priority of the administration, Health Minister Michael Damianos assured at the inauguration of the new “Mother and Child” department at Paphos general hospital on Monday.

Damianos stressed that the state stands by every woman, newborn and child, and that citizens must be confident they will receive professional, humane care in every public hospital.

He highlighted ongoing staff training, infrastructure upgrades and closer cooperation among health professionals as key pillars of a modern and fair health system.

The new department brings together the previously segregated departments of gynaecology, obstetrics and paediatrics into a singular, fully integrated unit.

Damianos said this will ensure streamlined coordination and improved support for families, while reducing the need for patient transfers to other districts.

He also noted that expansion works on the administration department and plans for installing photovoltaic systems at the hospital are underway.

General Executive Director of the state health services organisation (Okypy) Kypros Stavridis said the organisation is consistently upgrading hospitals across Cyprus, while board chairman Marinos Kallis reported over €46.7 million invested in major infrastructure projects in recent years and more than €70 million in new medical equipment.

Okypy plans a two-year €182 million development programme focused on modernising facilities within the General Health System.

Kallis praised the dedication of Okypy’s medical and support staff, reaffirming the organisation’s commitment to continuously improving public hospitals and prioritising citizens’ needs.