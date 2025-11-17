This year, Lidl Cyprus actively supported the 13th Dietetics & Nutrition Conference (CyDNA) of the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association as Platinum Sponsor, which took place in Nicosia over November 7–9, 2025. The scientific programme focused on the transformation of nutrition and dietetics based on evidence, sustainability and health equity, including a multitude of sessions, workshops and parallel activities.

Within the context of the conference, Lidl Cyprus actively participated with speaker Nikolaos Lysigakis, Senior Consultant – Corporate Affairs, who took part in the “ONE HEALTH” panel, which highlighted the connection between nutrition, public health and the environment. His speech focused on the responsibility of businesses to guide consumers to healthy food choices, highlighting the need for a sustainable and fair model of primary production.

Referring to scientific data from the WHO and the EAT-Lancet Commission, he emphasised that the global food system is responsible for a significant proportion of greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss, while unhealthy eating habits are associated with 60 per cent of chronic diseases worldwide.

Particular emphasis was placed on childhood obesity and the impacts of climate change on the national production chain. In addition, Lidl’s strategy for alignment with the Planetary Healthy Diet by 2050, transparency in choices based on WWF, cooperation with certified producers and the implementation of responsible marketing to children were presented.

In addition to its participation in the scientific programme, Lidl Cyprus sponsored the official Coffee Break of the conference, which took place within the exhibition space. The menu was curated by Lidl Food Academy chef Xenia Ioannou and included healthy finger food dishes, designed with nutritional value and balanced taste in mind.

With its presence, the company confirmed the alignment of its values ​​with messages of scientific evidence and sustainable health. Lidl Cyprus, through its strategy for conscious nutrition, continues to promote its firm commitment to offering quality choices at competitive prices, contributing substantially to consumer health, all the while addressing climate change.

With specific decisions and actions, the company is moving towards a 20 per cent increase in plant-based foods by 2030, implementing complete transparency in choices based on the WWF methodology, so consumers know what they are eating and how this affects health and the environment.

At the same time, the company is committed to a 20 per cent reduction in harmful ingredients such as sugar and salt, collaborating exclusively with certified producers for maximum food safety and implementing responsible marketing, especially towards children by the end of 2025.

As early as 2023, unhealthy products will not be advertised to children, while by the end of 2025 all symbols and graphic elements that make products attractive will be removed from children’s packaging, in full harmony with the principles of the conscious Mediterranean diet.

For Lidl Cyprus, the issues of healthy and sustainable nutrition are a main pillar of action and decisions for the future and tomorrow’s generations. After all, the company’s vision for everyone’s everyday life remains the offering of a sustainable range of products at the most competitive prices on the market.

