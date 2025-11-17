The Petrolina Energy Team made a dynamic appearance in the 5km Corporate Race of the Eighth Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon, securing 20th place among 159 participating teams. Made up of company employees, petrol station owners and their families, the team’s significant performance reflects Petrolina’s long-standing commitment to teamwork, active participation and social contribution.

Petrolina once again served as Premium Plus Sponsor of this year’s Marathon, bringing energy and dynamism to the event. At its booth, under the slogan “Refuel your energy”, the company welcomed runners and visitors with fresh lemonade and commemorative gifts, creating a warm hub that reinforced the social character of the event.

Georgia Lefkariti, Executive Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited, congratulated both the runners and the organisers of the Marathon, emphasising Petrolina’s steadfast support since the event’s inception. “As a Premium Plus Sponsor, Petrolina continues to demonstrate its firm commitment to supporting major sporting events that showcase Cyprus on the international stage and promote athletic values, social contribution and sustainability,” said Executive Director Lefkariti.

Sport is one of the fundamental pillars of Petrolina’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, embodying the values of integrity, teamwork, discipline and dedication.