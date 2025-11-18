The National Bank of Greece (NBG) in Cyprus announced this week that it is joining forces with the University of Cyprus to support the Cyprus Entrepreneurship Competition (CyEC) 2025 through its NBG Business Seeds programme.

According to the announcement, the bank’s move is part of its “long-standing commitment to enhancing innovative and extroverted entrepreneurship in the country”.

The National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) further stated that the competition, which is organised by the University of Cyprus’s Centre for Entrepreneurship (C4E), under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry, represents “a significant initiative for promoting innovation and business development”.

This year’s event has recorded a record participation of over 50 teams from across Cyprus.

The competition gathers young professionals and start-ups who aspire to convert their concepts into viable business proposals.

Through this strategic collaboration with NBG Business Seeds, the competition winners will secure the opportunity for direct qualification to Phase B of the 16th Innovation and Technology Competition, which the National Bank of Greece organises across both Greece and Cyprus.

This fast-track access gives the winners access to an extensive network of investors, mentors, and innovation bodies.