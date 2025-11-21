A 72-year-old man was sentenced on Friday by the Limassol criminal court of to 12 years in prison for his involvement in two cocaine trafficking cases dating back to May 2022.

The suspect was arrested in Germany in August 2024 under a European arrest warrant and extradited to Cyprus in December.

Testimony given during investigations linked him to two separate drug raids.

The first case involved 2.5kg of cocaine, for which a 58-year-old man received a 10-year sentence and 62-year-old woman three years.

In the second case, authorities seized 6.5kg of cocaine hidden in a container arriving at the Limassol port.

Another 58-year-old man was sentenced to 13 years.

Proceedings against the 72-year-old concluded today with the court announcing his 12-year prison term.