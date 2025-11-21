Six weeks into its implementation, WeeDrive is growing more popular among Limassol parents, who see their teens getting to activities on time without the stress associated with commuting.

Limassol’s WeeDrive, the first application of its kind in Cyprus offering safe and smart commuting exclusively for children aged 12 to 18, gives them the opportunity to use 17-seater minibuses to responsibly get from one place to the other, while offering parents peace of mind that their children are arriving safely at their destination for afternoon and weekend activities.

On Friday, Mayor Yiannis Armeftis and members of the municipal council arrived at a press conference in one of the buses.

Armeftis said the municipality was implementing solutions to daily problems in the framework of its participation in the European project for smart and climate neutral cities by 2030.

WeeDrive, he said, was the result of an effort that began in 2024 to find alternative and more effective ways to get from one place to the other.

The results six weeks into the programme are “very encouraging”, as the families using the service are increasing day by day.

Ôçí õðçñåóßá áóöáëïýò êáé Ýîõðíçò ìåôáêßíçóçò åöÞâùí “WeeDRIVE” ðáñïõóßáóå ï ÄÞìïò Ëåìåóïý.

Today, about 100 children use the buses. Armeftis said that soon another four vehicles would be joining the fleet, increasing the capacity to 250 children.

“This is not just an innovation, it is an investment in safety, service and quality of life for the families of Limassol,” he said.

The app was developed by MaaSLab and co-funded by Horizon Europe project metaCCAZE, with a view to enhance innovation and sustainable urban mobility.

Head of MaaSLab Maria Kamaryianni said the service was launched on October 6 with 26 routes per week. This week alone, 178 routes were carried out.

She added that family accounts rose from 12 when it was launched to 148 on November 17.

Parents can download the application on their smartphone and create a family account, inputting their children’s weekly schedule. The app will plan the best routes.

WeeDrive includes door-to-door services, GPS real-time updates and immediate notifications for each route, so that parents can keep track of their children.

The app serves parts of Limassol, specifically Ayios Tychonas, Moutayiaka, Yermasogia, Ayios Athanasios, Mesa Gitonia, Kato and Pano Polemidia, and the city centre. More areas will be included in 2026.

Routes run from 2.30pm till 8.30pm on weekdays and from 9am till 4pm on Saturdays, excluding public holidays.

More information is available on weedrive.app website.