“Join us for an unforgettable tasting experience dedicated to Cyprus’ most iconic spirit — Zivania,” says Brewfellas as the downtown Nicosia bar prepares for an eventful Saturday night. Brewfellas will switch gears from showcasing craft beers to showcasing a traditional Cypriot drink in all its glory.

The Zivania Feast will kick off at 3pm and feature 14 different and unique zivanias, each with its own story and character. “Explore a tasting flight of 8 Zivanias, thoughtfully paired with traditional cold cuts and Zivania-inspired bites, designed to complement the aromas and textures of this timeless distillate,” adds the bar.

A special zivania platter will also be available, packed with variety of traditional Zivania bites. Eager to share the tastes of the island, Brewfellas writes: “This event is a tribute to the art of Zivania drinking — the culture, craftsmanship and conviviality that surround our national spirit. Come early and celebrate the essence of Cyprus — sipping your way through the island’s spirit.”

Zivania Feast

14 zivania tasting and bites. November 22. Brewfellas, Nicosia. 3pm