A 26-year-old man has died following a stabbing attack outside a kiosk in the Konia area of Paphos on Wednesday, while the 58-year-old suspect in the case was remanded in for eight days, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 6.15pm on Wednesday night, when the two men were outside the kiosk in Konia, where an argument ensued.

Under circumstances still being investigating, the 58-year-old reportedly drew a blade and stabbed the younger man multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, the 26-year-old victim, identified as Alexandros Antoniou, was rushed to the Paphos general hospital, where he was treated in the intensive care unit.

He was later transferred to a private hospital in Paphos where he eventually succumbed to his injuries at around 2.44am on early Saturday morning.

The 58-year-old, who was already in custody as part of the investigations, was re-arrested 3.48am on Saturday morning.

According to the police, he was brought before the court on Saturday morning, where he was remanded for eight days.

An autopsy on the 26-year-old will be performed by forensic pathologist Nikolas Charalambous at around 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, a woman reported to the authorities that her tyres had been damaged, allegedly by a 26-year-old man who is believed to be her former partner.

The 58-year-old suspect has been named as the woman’s father.