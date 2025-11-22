Singer-songwriter Demetris Mesimeris presents his new album titled Tik Tak at the Nicosia International Festival on November 25. This concert/presentation touches on human experiences through the passage of time and the milestones of life and will see Mesimeris on stage with valued collaborators.

The album is a thematic collection of songs that illuminate different stages of a person’s life: birth, adulthood, love, dreams, social concerns and loss. As each song unfolds, it acts like a mirror of feelings and moments, giving the listener the chance to revisit their own past, reflect and realise how precious and fragile life is.

The album includes compositions by Mesimeris himself as well as songs with music and lyrics by collaborators including Vasilis Charisis, Andreas Paraschos, Christos Michalaros, Michalis Pasiardis, Giorgos Dimitriou, and Giorgos Kalogirou.

Tik Tak is not just an album, organisers say, but rather an existential journey, an atmospheric proposition with a contemporary sound and poetic lyrics. The sound of the clock, that subtle tick-tock of time, runs through the work like a muffled reminder of constant movement. It touches on the anxiety of time, uncertainty, and the need for authenticity. It is a call to live meaningfully, without noise, without superficiality.

At the same time, the concert includes new compositions by Mesimeris, reimagined versions of songs from his personal discography, as well as short narrative texts by Giorgos Papakonstantinou, which weave music and words together to create a space for thought, emotion and contemplation.

Tik Tak

Album presentation by Demetris Mesimeris. Part of the Nicosia International Festival 2025. November 25. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.more.com/cy-en/tickets/music/tik-tak-tou-dimitri-mesimeri