A total of 135 boxes of 200 cigarettes each, four packs of 20 cigarettes each and 500g of rolling tobacco were located and seized in the luggage of a British passenger at Paphos airport, the customs department said on Saturday.

The products did not bear the markings on the harmfulness of smoking in Greek and Turkish, nor security features and the unique traceability code, indicating that no tax had been paid.

The passenger was set to depart from Paphos Airportfor the UK.

He was arrested and remains in custody, and is expected to appear before the Paphos District Court later on Saturday, where police are expected to ask he be remanded in custody for four days.