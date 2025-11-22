Although the contents of the so-called peace plan for Ukraine, reportedly agreed by the United States and Russia, have not been officially revealed, from what has been reported one thing is clear. All the maximalist demands that President Vladimir Putin had gone to war for would be satisfied and many Ukrainian red lines violated.

Details of the 28-point proposal appeared in several news media in the last few days, and it appears the new plan is very similar to previous ones that were, justifiably, rejected by Ukraine.

According to the proposals, Ukraine would give up the entire Donbas region, including parts of Luhansk and Donetsk that were not captured by Russia, as well as Crimea which was annexed in 2014. The southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be “frozen along the line of contact,” as Russia had been demanding all along.

Apart from the surrender of territory, the proposal also seeks to curtail the sovereignty of Ukraine, by forcing it to reduce the size of its army by almost 50 per cent to 600,000 personnel, restrict its missiles and to cut all links with Nato; joining Nato will be ruled out by the constitution.

To compound the humiliation, Ukraine would also be obliged to hold elections within a hundred days, as Putin has been seeking regime change from the start.

Apart from imposing all its terms on Ukraine, under the 28-point proposal, Russia would also be “reintegrated into the global economy” and allowed back into the G8, presumably, as another reward for its relentless aggression.

The only concession expected by Moscow would be to allow the $100 billion in frozen Russian assets to go towards the rebuilding of Ukraine.

“It is expected that Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and Nato will not expand further,” says the document noting that if Russia invades Ukraine again, there would be a “decisive, coordinated military response.” In short Russia gets everything it was demanding, in exchange for the promise not to invade Ukraine again!

It is a horrendously one-sided agreement, which disgracefully rewards the aggressor by giving it even more territory than it seized by force and granting it a say in the future of Ukraine. This is a US-Russia peace agreement, on which neither Ukraine nor the EU which is also affected by it, were consulted – a point forcefully made by most European foreign ministers.

Poland’s foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, pointed out that “Europe is the main player, the main supporter of Ukraine and it is of course Europe’s security that’s at stake, so we expect to be consulted.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been careful not to cause offence to the unpredictable President Trump, saying he had received the document and would negotiate with Trump in the coming days.

Ukraine officials, however were much more direct, describing the plan as absurd, provocative and unacceptable among other things. A Ukrainian quoted by a British paper, put it in a nutshell: “It means capitulation, for Ukraine, for Europe and for America.” Nobody disagree with this.