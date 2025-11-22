An exhibition opening this month at Ibrahim’s Khan, brings artworks to Paphos’ old town. Cyprus-based artist Anastasia Krivenko presents her solo art exhibition The Way Out from November 28.

A visual artist specialising in soft pastel and mixed media, Krivenko’s work explores memory, identity and the transient nature of existence, reflecting how memories evolve over time – fading, transforming and revealing new meanings in her layered, atmospheric compositions.

Her new endeavour is rooted in dreams recurring since her youth where anxiety transforms into narrowing spaces, tangled staircases and labyrinths. Curated by Dr Stella Karageorgi, Cypriot artist-researcher, art historian and educator, founder of the THIRD SPACE art centre in Paphos, the exhibition seeks to offer visual metaphors.

The Way Out

Solo exhibition by Anastasia Krivenko. November 28-30. Ibrahim’s Khan, Paphos. Opening night: 6pm. Saturday-Sunday: 11am-8pm. [email protected]