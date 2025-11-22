A search of two apartments in Nicosia, carried out following a complaint made by the Animal Party over the alleged consumption of cats, has not brought forward any evidence, police said on Saturday.

Two apartments were searched with the consent of the residents after reports that cats had gone missing because people wanted to consume them were received by the authorities, however no evidence was found in the homes.

Police said that cases of abuse, mistreatment or animal welfare issues were taken and investigated seriously, and called on residents to immediately file a complaint if they become aware of such issues.

However, it stressed that documented evidence and a written statement alone are not sufficient grounds for the police to proceed with an investigation or file cases and called on residents to provide as much information as possible to ensure investigations can be carried out efficiently.