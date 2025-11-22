Bringing the charm and elegance of imperial Vienna and its royal waltzes is the Viennese Christmas evening that will enchant audiences this December. For the 10th consecutive year, Viennese Christmas promises a spectacular journey into the magic of the festive season.

Members of the renowned Vienna Classic Orchestra will travel from Vienna especially for this performance, together with the acclaimed Cypriot soprano Chryso Makariou. Faithful to their annual rendezvous, they will offer a majestic evening, bringing the brilliance and spirit of the Imperial Palaces and the Vienna State Opera to the stage.

The concert on Sunday, December 7 at the Pattihio Theatre, will also feature distinguished Cypriot artists such as the celebrated tenor Marios Andreou, the award-winning young tenor Ioannis Livanos, and the exceptional young sopranos Charis Orfanidou and Maria Emilia Mantea, weaving a musical panorama that captivates the senses.

The charismatic actor and director Achilleas Grammatikopoulos will be the evening’s presenter. Meanwhile, the young ballerinas of the Maria Diamantidou Dance School, under the instruction of Marilena Charalambidou, will bring scenes of dreamlike fantasy to life, transforming every step into magic.

The Christmas event is held under the auspices of House President Annita Demetriou. And that is not all. In the spirit of giving, the concert supports the Cyprus association One Dream One Wish, and is organised in collaboration with the Austrian Embassy.

Viennese Christmas

Live concert by Viennese orchestra ‘Vienna Classic Orchestra’, Cypriot sopranos Chryso Makariou, Charis Orfanidou and Maria Emilia Mantea, tenors Marios Andreou, tenor Ioannis Livanos, presenter Achilleas Grammatikopoulos and young ballerinas of the Maria Diamantidou Dance School. December 7. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. €20. www.soldoutticketbox.com