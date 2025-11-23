The Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, George Papanastasiou, will participate on Monday in a European Union Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting in Brussels, while on Tuesday he will travel to Dubai to represent the Republic of Cyprus at the international technology and innovation exhibition and conference Doers Summit 2025.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, the main items on the agenda of the EU Council are the review of progress in the EU’s ongoing trade negotiations with key partners, as well as the discussion of the Union’s trade relations with China and the USA. At the same time, as is customary at the last Council before a new member state assumes the Presidency of the Council of the EU, the Minister will present to his counterparts the main priorities of the upcoming Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU in the field of trade.

On Tuesday, Papanastasiou will travel to Dubai to represent the Republic of Cyprus at the international technology and innovation exhibition and conference Doers Summit 2025, which is being organised on 26 and 27 November by The Doers Company, headquartered in Cyprus.

The Minister will also deliver an address together with the UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla bin Touq Al Mari, at the founding ceremony and first General Assembly of the Cyprus Business Council, which will take place on Wednesday, 26 November, on the sidelines of the Doers Summit 2025.

The Council, which was established by the Republic’s Trade Centre in Dubai and aims to strengthen economic cooperation and business partnerships between Cyprus and the UAE, will be composed of Cypriot professionals and entrepreneurs active in the UAE, will be headquartered in Dubai, and will operate under the auspices of Dubai Chambers.

Papanastasiou returns to Cyprus on Thursday, 27 November.