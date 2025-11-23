The holiday season (yes, it is here!) has plenty of magic to share for old and young. Throughout December and January, eight unique creative workshops are taking place at Centre of Visual Arts & Research (CVAR) in Nicosia, bringing educational, playful moments for children.

The workshops will combine art with imagination and history with play, drawing inspiration from the CVAR collection. A small group of children will explore the museum, learn the history of Cyprus, and create in the most fun and engaging way.

First up, on December 6, is the Travellers Brought Gifts workshop. This morning session, from 11am to 12.30pm, will be a journey into history and the world of the island’s legends. Children board a ship and transform into travelling painters, naturalists, archaeologists and tourists, discovering Cyprus in a different way.

Four gift boxes with their wrapping will wait hidden to be opened. Led by facilitators, the children will discover the gifts that will help them explore and love the island, visiting castles, beaches, bazaars, animals and plants through paintings and other exhibits.

On the large floor map of Cyprus, they will play a landscape-recognition game using the knowledge gained from this special educational programme before painting the map and marking the beautiful sights they have visited.

On December 13, the Painting Wishes workshop will encourage children to make their own handmade greeting card using colours, textures and festive materials, inspired by the museum’s collection. The cards created will be delivered to Makarios Hospital, offering smiles and hope to the children receiving care.

Five days before Christmas, a theatrical narration with interactive elements titled Ah! Melusine is Coming! will teach children about the first Queen of Cyprus. Through her stories, young audiences will learn about the three centuries during which Cyprus was a French kingdom.

Children will visit medieval castles and transform into subjects of the Royal Court, meet Melusine, the first Queen of Cyprus—a beautiful young woman who carries a strange curse. At the end, inspired by her magical presence, they will create their own Melusine using imagination, colours and sparkles.

On December 23, as part of Pinocchio’s Workshop, children will visit the neighbouring metalworking studio where Sotiris Sevastidis will introduce them to the art of metal, sharing secrets and techniques that make each creation unique. Afterwards, participants will make their own handmade festive ornaments inspired by his impressive works, adding a personal touch to this year’s holidays.

Next up will be the Revolt at the Museum workshop on Christmas Eve. In this educational programme, history and imagination unite to create a unique experience for young detectives. Through play and the museum educator’s guidance, children come into contact with Cyprus’ history and the island’s political and social life.

A film screening will follow on December 27 featuring adorable creatures trying to find their place in the world, learning about acceptance, friendship, teamwork and the power of diversity. Popcorn will be offered and after the film, children will then make their own handmade Christmas ornaments inspired by the film and the museum’s collections.

On New Year’s Eve, children will learn about the first dinner held at the Governor’s Palace, observe the tableware, and discover the origins of the designs and symbols on the plates and cups. The table also includes the menu of dishes that were served at the actual dinner. A drawing of a locust on the menu sparks curiosity, and children will try to discover why this insect was included.

Participants will gather information about the formal dinner back then and come up with an idea for organising our own reception and the dishes offered to guests. Finally, children will create handmade festive decorations inspired by the designs on the plates, adding their own touch to an old story.

The final workshop of the series is the Arrival of the Goblins on January 3. In this educational programme, children will get to know the world of the mischievous goblins who appear during this season.

Through role-playing activities, they’ll meet the goblin gang and the ways Cypriots used to protect themselves from their tricks. Young participants will transform into scary goblins and bring their mischief to life inside the museum. During the workshop, they’ll play a word game with Cypriot dialect words used by people across the island, create small scenes, and design their own goblin.

Festive Moments at CVAR

Travellers Brought Gifts workshop. December 6. Painting Wishes workshop. December 13. Ah! Melusine is Coming. December 20. Pinocchio’s Workshop. December 23. Revolt at the Museum. December 24. Festive Popcorn and a Film. December 27. New Year’s Eve Eve. December 30. Arrival of the Goblins. January 3. 11am-12.30pm. €10 per child. Tel: 22-300991. [email protected]