Firefighting forces are being reinforced to tackle a fire that broke out on Sunday between the communities of Kili and Stroumbi in the Paphos district.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, seven fire trucks from the Paphos district have been mobilised. Additional support includes two fire engines and a team of firefighters from the fire service’s Emak unit to access difficult areas, one fire engine and two earthmovers from the forestry department, and two earthmovers leased from the provincial administration. A water tanker has also been deployed.

A helicopter from the air operations unit is on its way to assist in tackling the fire. Organised volunteer groups have also been called in by the fire service to support extinguishing efforts.

Authorities have not reported on the cause of the fire or whether any evacuations are in place.