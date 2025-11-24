A new exhibition in Nicosia brings together a group of artists who despite their varied art practices have one thing in common – the use of paper. Papiers-Fountain of Desires by Isnotgallery presents 17 artists with works on paper. Running until the end of the month, the exhibition includes diverse art genres and artists from all practices.

“The simplest and at the same time the most fundamental material in creation,” says Maria Efstathiou, “the place where the recording of every thought, every design, every form begins. The works in the exhibition form a mosaic of creations that span from foundational artists of the Cypriot and Greek art scene to innovative creators of many and varied generations, reaching the new generation who consciously insist on paper as a field of experimentation and expression.”

Curated by Andros Efstathiou, the exhibition includes works by Christos Avramidis, Stelios Votsis, Alekos Fassianos, Glyn Hughes, Costas Ioakeim Kaïmakis, Andreas Karayian, Eleni Kindyni, Maria Kofterou, Yiannis Kofteros, Michalis Manousakis, Neoptolemos Michaelides, Pambos Michlis, Eleni Nicodemou, Arshak Sarkissian, Andreas Skoufaris, Vasilis Sperantzas and Yiannis Tsarouchis.

“Paper is the place and time where preparation, measurement, planning and idea gradually turn into action,” concludes Efstathiou. “In this way, the process becomes the work itself. Writing becomes a dialogue between artist, practice and audience. Works on paper bring a certain honesty because this particular material is freedom – the freedom of beginnings. The place where everything is still possible.”

Papiers-Fountain of Desires

Group exhibition of 17 artists from diverse practices presents works on paper. Until November 31. Isnotgallery, Nicosia. Wednesday-Friday: 10am-1pm, 3pm-6pm. Saturday: 10am-2pm. www.isnotgallery.com. Tel: 99-569498