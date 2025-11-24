“Police” in the north carried out a large-scale traffic operation in the night from Saturday to Sunday resulting in 58 arrests, the removal of 160 cars from circulation, and 523 speeding fines.

According to Turkish Cypriot media reports, a total of 6,710 vehicles were checked during the operation, which was conducted across various areas in the north.

The checks included breathalyser and drug-testing machines, with the latter reportedly being used for the first time in the north.

Out of the 58 people arrested, 53 were found to be residing in the north without a “legal status or residence permit.” In addition, drugs were found in the possession of three people, while two people were arrested for drunk driving and causing public disturbance.

“Police” in the north said the operation was part of a broader effort to combat the use of illegal substances and reduce the risk of traffic accidents.