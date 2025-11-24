The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has been named ‘Best Private Bank in Cyprus 2026’ by Global Finance outlet, a move that further consolidates its lead in the local private banking market.

The award, announced this week, comes as the bank continues to expand its Private and Affluent Banking operations and align them more closely with international standards.

According to the bank, the distinction reflects its ongoing investment in comprehensive wealth management solutions, as well as its push towards more innovative products and a more personalised service model for high-net-worth clients.

It also follows Global Finance’s assessment of institutions on performance, strategy, quality of service and client-relationship management.

Christos M. Ioannou, Head of Private and Affluent Banking at BoC, said the award was “a great honour and a testament to the dedication, hard work and collective effort” of the bank’s team.

He noted that the distinction “reaffirms our ongoing commitment to offering high-quality Private and Affluent Banking services, built on the trust of our clients, our deep market knowledge and expertise, and professionalism, always aing for the best possible outcomes and customer service”.

He added that it “fills us with pride and motivates us to keep evolving, consistently striving to exceed our clients’ expectations.”

Meanwhile, Global Finance’s annual awards continue to recognise top-tier private banking providers worldwide, placing emphasis on innovation and service consistency.

Against this backdrop, BoC said it remains committed to offering value-added solutions and maintaining a fully personalised approach for each client.