A police officer was injured on Monday evening in Famagusta after a service weapon was accidentally discharged during a routine handover.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 7.45pm as two officers were assuming duty.

During the standard security procedures carried out for the delivery and receipt of firearms, a service weapon went off, injuring one of the officers in the leg.

The officer was admitted to Famagusta general hospital where doctors determined he had sustained a superficial wound to his left leg. He is expected to have the wound stitched and be discharged shortly.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.