Police arrested seven people on Sunday following a series of overnight incidents involving groups of young people across Cyprus.

The arrests were made late on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday in the districts of Limassol, Nicosia and Larnaca, according to a police statement.

Police said the incidents included fires being set to rubbish bins, tyres, a kiosk and areas of dry vegetation.

Reports of malicious damage were also recorded. Three marked police vehicles were damaged after being hit by stones.

During the night, officers observed illegal gatherings of young people in several areas.

Police said there were acts of disorder, damage to property and attacks against officers.

According to the statement, improvised explosive devices, firecrackers and stones were thrown at police during the incidents.

As part of the investigations, police arrested a total of seven people.

In Limassol district, five of those arrested were minors. In Larnaca district, two adults were taken into custody.

Police said the offences under investigation in relation to the minors include conspiracy to commit a felony and misdemeanour, riot, disturbance of the peace, malicious damage, possession of offensive instruments and insulting a police officer.

In relation to the two adults arrested in Larnaca, police are investigating a case of possession of illegal drugs.

Police said investigations into all incidents are continuing.