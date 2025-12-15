Two 18-year-olds were rescued from a ravine in Lagoudera, Nicosia, after losing their bearings and getting trapped.

The teens were taken to Kyperounta hospital and are in good health.

According to fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis, the teens were reported trapped at around 3.10pm on Sunday.

The teens said they were walking along a mountainous trail near Lagoudera, when they got lost and could not get out of the ravine.

The Nicosia fire brigade responded with teams and trucks, in coordination with the call centre for trapped people.

It was assessed that the teens were at a steep spot far from a road and that it would take a long climb to reach them.

The police were requested to send in a helicopter and a special rescue team was brought in.

However, the helicopter was unable to get close and abandoned the effort.

The fire brigade special search and rescue team Emak finally approached the teens, who where then taken to hospital as a precaution.